Today’s Obituaries—James A. Flynn, 90, Longtime Merrimac Postal Worker

James A. Flynn, 90, lifelong resident of Merrimac, passed early Sunday morning, Dec. 6, at Anna Jaques Hospital in Newburyport. He was the devoted husband of 62 years to the late Doris A. (Crossman) Flynn, who passed on Nov. 26, 2015.

Born in Amesbury, Janu. 2, 1930, Flynn was the son of the late John A. and Mary E. (Libby) Flynn and was a graduate of the former Merrimac High School.

For 30 years he worked at the Merrimac Post Office and got to know most of the townspeople, after which he was transferred to the Tewksbury Post Office for six years, finally retiring in 1982.

In his retirement, he spent years working with the Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Homes in Amesbury, Merrimac, Haverhill and Newburyport, until he needed to care for his beloved wife, Doris.

The couple had been faithful communicants of the Church of the Nativity in Merrimac for countless years. He was a member of the Merrimac Lions Club, was an avid golfer and enjoyed his camp in the White Mountains. Above all else, he was dedicated to his family, friends and neighbors, and was especially close to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren as well. He was a great conversationalist who was always ready to share a story or two.

His life’s legacy will continue to live in the hearts of all who knew him, from his children, Charles Flynn and wife Ellen of Effingham, N.H., and Susan Flynn and partner Andrew Rampulla of Salisbury; to his daughter-in-law, Eileen Flynn of Merrimac; to his three grandchildren, Jennifer Conti and husband Michael of Plaistow, N.H., Kelly Caruso and husband Nick of Exeter, N.H., and Erin Cherry and husband Cason of Hampstead, N.H.; to his five great-grandchildren, Kyle and Caroline Conti, Quinn and Leo Caruso and Maeve Cherry, with one on the way; to his sister, Grace P. George; extended family and dear friends. In addition to his wife and his parents, he was also predeceased by his son, retired Merrimac Police Chief, James Flynn Jr., who passed on March 19, 2016, and three siblings, Dorothy Thomason, Charles Flynn and John Flynn.

A most heartfelt “Thank You’ is being extended to the many neighbors who were always there for Jim.

Due to the continued restrictions of OVID-19, services and burial at Locust Grove Cemetery, Merrimac, will be private. Please consider making a donation in honor of James A. Flynn to Compassionate Care ALS Inc., P. O. B. 1052, West Falmouth, MA 02574 or online at [email protected] Arrangements are by Paul C. Rogers Family Funeral Home, 36 West Main Street, Merrimac, MA.

