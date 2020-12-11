Haverhill Firefighting Museum Invites Supporters to Become Members

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is seeking members to help defray the costs of housing its extensive collection of antique firefighting memorabilia, equipment and apparatus and programs such as its “Hero Headquarters” for children and 9/11 Memorial Sculpture.

Memberships include Family, $25, and individual, $15. Both include unlimited visitation and 10% off in the museum shop. There is also a $100 Benefactor level, which includes two tickets to the museum’s Chili Cook-off, and Benefactor Plus for $125, which includes an engraved brick in the 9/11 Memorial Walkway.

The Museum at 75 Kenoza Avenue, Haverhill, is open Saturdays from noon-4 p.m., from May to October. The interactive “Hero Headquarters” is an educational children’s play area with programs, tours and field trips for all ages. Birthday parties may be booked for Sundays. The 9/11 Memorial Sculpture, called “Clambering Upwards,” was dedicated in 2016 to the first responders lost on Sept. 11, 2001. Inside is the 9/11 exhibit “Through the Eyes of a First Responder” and HC Media’s documentary film “9/11 Remembering.”

Other programs include “Adopt-A-Hydrant” to assist with the upkeep and maintenance of hydrants in our city, Kentucky Derby Gala in early May and Chili Cook Off at the end of October.

Learn more at haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org.

