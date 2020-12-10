Today’s Obituaries—Diana M. Hanoian, 85, Haverhill High Mathematics Teacher

Diana M. Hanoian, 85, passed away peacefully at her residence on Dec. 5.

Born in Haverhill on Sept. 12, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Haroutun (Harry) and Araksi (Helen) (Haroutian) Hanoian who owned and operated H&H Cleaning & Tailoring on Winter Street.

Hanoian was a graduate of Boston University, and then matriculated to Boston College where she earned her master’s in education.

She was a consummate professional as a mathematics teacher in the Advanced Placement program at Haverhill High School for many years. She was well respected by her students who would come up and speak with her long after their graduation. She was a member of the Armenian Apostolic Church at Hye Pointe, affiliated with the National Association of Armenian Studies and Research and Life Member of Women’s City Club of Haverhill.

She was an avid reader, and loved opera and classical music. Diana was gifted in crafts, and in her leisure time enjoyed tatting lace and knitting beautiful sweaters for family and friends.

Hanoian is survived by several cousins, and numerous former co-workers. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth J. Hanoian.

Friends are invited to her funeral on Friday, Dec. 11, 11 a.m., at Dole, Childs and Shaw Funeral Home, 148 Main St., Haverhill. Calling hours precede the funeral from 9-10:45 a.m. Interment to follow at Linwood Cemetery.

