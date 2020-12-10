Northern Essex Top Notch Players Present ‘Love Letters’ Online Dec. 10-12

Northern Essex Community College’s Top Notch Players is offering its online production of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney for two days, beginning at midnight tonight.

In this tragic-comedy, childhood friends Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner read communications they have exchanged over a 50-year period, beginning with birthday thank you notes as children and continuing with a lifetime of letters that detail marriages and careers and dreams and disappointments.

The performance is directed by the college’s theater and communication professor Brianne Beatrice, who encourages viewers to “watch from the comfort of your own home with a cup of cocoa.”

Available virtually anytime from Thursday, Dec. 10 at midnight until Saturday, Dec. 12 at midnight, the play features Samantha Wheatley of Lowell as Melissa and Stephen Caliskan of Acton as Andrew. The play may be seen at Vimeo.

Described as “pay what you want,” viewers are invited to send a donation through the Venmo app to @Brianne-Beatrice, naming the donation “Love Letters.”

