Haverhill Fire, HazMat Team and Trinity EMS Respond to Warehouse Freon Leak; Treat Workers

Several workers at a refrigerated foods storage warehouse in Haverhill became “lightheaded” and had to be treated after a Freon leak early Thursday morning.

Haverhill Fire were dispatched just before 2:30 a.m., to CF Cold Storage, 10 Creek Brook Drive, in the Broadway industrial park. Fire Chief William F. Laliberty said employees at first thought there might be a carbon monoxide problem.

“They figured out it was a freon leak. That building is a large cold storage warehouse. The Fire Department called in the (regional) hazmat team, stopped the leak and called technicians for the company. They repaired it and people went back to work,” Laliberty said.

Affected workers were treated at the scene by Trinity EMS, the chief said, but further treatment was not required.

According to its website, CF Cold Storage offers 107,000 square feet of expandable refrigerated warehouse space.

In summary, Laliberty said, “There was an issue there. It was dealt with and nobody got hurt.”

