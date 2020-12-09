Two Founders of League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill to be Honored Sunday

Two founding members of the League of Women Voters of Greater Haverhill are to be honored as “Formidable League Women” by the League of Women Voters of Massachusetts at the organization’s 100th birthday celebration on Sunday.

Kalister Green-Byrd and Roz McKeon were two of the Haverhill League’s founding members at the group’s inception in 2008. McKeon has been the League’s longtime membership chair and active with voter registration. Green-Byrd served on the Suffragette Committee which planned the group’s successful Suffragette March in October 2019. Green-Byrd, who grew up in the segregated south, has used her personal experience to advocate for voter education programs as well.

“We are so proud of Roz and Kalister,” said League Secretary and Treasurer Josiah Morrow. “Both of them are mentors to our entire group, and our League is forever indebted to them for their tremendous service.”

The honorees will be celebrated this Sunday, Dec. 13, at the Cheers to 100 Years virtual celebration being conducted by the state League. The event begins at 1 p.m. More information and registration can be found at lwvma.org.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...