Emmaus Accepts Donations for its Tree of Love; Lighting Lights for Each Gift

Emmaus is accepting donations at its Tree of Love and symbolically illuminate one light for each donation in honor, or in memory, of, loved ones and friends.

The community tree, sponsored by Merrimack Valley Credit Union is located at the intersection of Winter, Emerson and How Streets next to the organization’s Family Shelter. The tree was donated by Maple Crest Farm in West Newbury.

For those that wish to make contributions in lieu of giving holiday gifts, Emmaus will provide acknowledgement cards to give to family and friends.

For more information, call Events, Marketing and Communications Manager Margot Regan, at 978-241-3425, or visit emmausinc.org.

