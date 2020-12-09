Emmaus Accepts Donations for its Tree of Love; Lighting Lights for Each Gift

News Editor By |

The Tree of Love at Winter, Emerson and How Streets in Haverhill. (Courtesy photograph.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

Emmaus is accepting donations at its Tree of Love and symbolically illuminate one light for each donation in honor, or in memory, of, loved ones and friends.

The community tree, sponsored by Merrimack Valley Credit Union is located at the intersection of Winter, Emerson and How Streets next to the organization’s Family Shelter. The tree was donated by Maple Crest Farm in West Newbury.

For those that wish to make contributions in lieu of giving holiday gifts, Emmaus will provide acknowledgement cards to give to family and friends.

For more information, call Events, Marketing and Communications Manager Margot Regan, at 978-241-3425, or visit emmausinc.org.

Comments are closed.