Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees Offers Silent Auction Items Online and In-Person

The 19th annual Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees, which resumes in-person browsing and bidding tonight, has also made all silent auction items available for online bids.

Silent auction items include porcelain dolls, gift baskets, Coca-Cola Santa collectible blanket, dinner-for-two and more. (The complete list appears below.) Auction items are available for bid on Facebook in $5 increments until Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. online or at the Festival in person until 5 p.m., Sunday.

Today, from 3-8 p.m., is Ladies and Educators Night. They pay only $5 each and senior ladies pay only $3 each. There is also shopping opportunities with local vendors and crafters.

A Children’s Scavenger Hunt takes place all day, Thursday, from noon-8 p.m. There is also Holiday Festival BINGO from 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Friday, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., is Senior Day with $1 off admission. It features Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods and classic radio shows. There is also a Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House from 6-7:30 p.m.

Each of the trees, wreaths and centerpieces are raffled off at the end of the Festival on Sunday, Dec. 13. Raffle tickets are sold at the entrance for $1 each, 6 for $5 and 25 for $20. Tickets may also be purchased online at buttonwoodsFOT.org. Winners will be contacted by telephone. Face coverings are required for each person entering the museum.

Silent Auction Items

Christmas Village with four houses measuring approximately 10 inches tall, valued at $300.

Gold Finch Prints, set of 3 hand-drawn prints, 11by 14 inches, valued at $100.

Set of two porcelain dolls, valued at $50.

Coca-Cola Santa collectible blanket, 52 inches wide by 70 inches high, valued at $50.

Set of five cardinal prints, hand-drawn 8 by 10-inch prints, valued at $75.

Cozy Christmas Basket, with hand-made afghan and other goodies, valued at $80.

Wood Burned Coaster Set, with six hand-drawn, wood-burned coasters and metal bucket, value at $75.

Haunted Tour at Hilldale Cemetery from Essex County Ghost Project, valued at $400.

Scratch Ticket Tree, valued at $100.

Cougar Prints, two hand-drawn 8 by 10-inch prints, value at $40.

Sleigh Slate, value at $40.

City of Haverhill Numbered Lithograph Print; Commemorative Coin and Haverhill Cultural Treasures Jigsaw Puzzle, valued at $75.

Intricate Golden Ornaments, set of six ornaments, valued at $100.

Metal Weave Bowl, approximately 13-inch diameter, , valued at $30.

Ceramic Antique Santas Collectibles, 14 ceramic Santa figurines from around the world and various years, valued at $75.

“Game Room” 3D Sign, bulbs on the right side that light up, approximate size: 25 inches high by 9.5 inches wide, valued at $60.

Dinner for two at the John Ward House, valued at $150.

Hand-Made Jewelry Set, , valued at $250

36-inch Square Crocheted Lapghan, valued at $75.

Potpourri Christmas Tree and Interactive Book, valued at $60.

Red Sox Winter Blanket, valued at $55.

Haverhill Beef and Market Basket Gift Cards, one $50 Haverhill Beef Card and four $25 Market Basket Cards.

