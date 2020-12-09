Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees Offers Silent Auction Items Online and In-Person

The 19th annual Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees, which resumes in-person browsing and bidding tonight, has also made all silent auction items available for online bids.
Silent auction items include porcelain dolls, gift baskets, Coca-Cola Santa collectible blanket, dinner-for-two and more. (The complete list appears below.) Auction items are available for bid on Facebook in $5 increments until Sunday, Dec. 13, at 1 p.m. online or at the Festival in person until 5 p.m., Sunday.
Today, from 3-8 p.m., is Ladies and Educators Night. They pay only $5 each and senior ladies pay only $3 each. There is also shopping opportunities with local vendors and crafters.
A Children’s Scavenger Hunt takes place all day, Thursday, from noon-8 p.m. There is also Holiday Festival BINGO from 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Friday, from 10 a.m.-8 p.m., is Senior Day with $1 off admission. It features Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods and classic radio shows. There is also a Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House from 6-7:30 p.m.
Each of the trees, wreaths and centerpieces are raffled off at the end of the Festival on Sunday, Dec. 13. Raffle tickets are sold at the entrance for $1 each, 6 for $5 and 25 for $20. Tickets may also be purchased online at buttonwoodsFOT.org. Winners will be contacted by telephone. Face coverings are required for each person entering the museum.
Silent Auction Items
- Christmas Village with four houses measuring approximately 10 inches tall, valued at $300.
- Gold Finch Prints, set of 3 hand-drawn prints, 11by 14 inches, valued at $100.
- Set of two porcelain dolls, valued at $50.
- Coca-Cola Santa collectible blanket, 52 inches wide by 70 inches high, valued at $50.
- Set of five cardinal prints, hand-drawn 8 by 10-inch prints, valued at $75.
- Cozy Christmas Basket, with hand-made afghan and other goodies, valued at $80.
- Wood Burned Coaster Set, with six hand-drawn, wood-burned coasters and metal bucket, value at $75.
- Haunted Tour at Hilldale Cemetery from Essex County Ghost Project, valued at $400.
- Scratch Ticket Tree, valued at $100.
- Cougar Prints, two hand-drawn 8 by 10-inch prints, value at $40.
- Sleigh Slate, value at $40.
- City of Haverhill Numbered Lithograph Print; Commemorative Coin and Haverhill Cultural Treasures Jigsaw Puzzle, valued at $75.
- Intricate Golden Ornaments, set of six ornaments, valued at $100.
- Metal Weave Bowl, approximately 13-inch diameter, , valued at $30.
- Ceramic Antique Santas Collectibles, 14 ceramic Santa figurines from around the world and various years, valued at $75.
- “Game Room” 3D Sign, bulbs on the right side that light up, approximate size: 25 inches high by 9.5 inches wide, valued at $60.
- Dinner for two at the John Ward House, valued at $150.
- Hand-Made Jewelry Set, , valued at $250
- 36-inch Square Crocheted Lapghan, valued at $75.
- Potpourri Christmas Tree and Interactive Book, valued at $60.
- Red Sox Winter Blanket, valued at $55.
- Haverhill Beef and Market Basket Gift Cards, one $50 Haverhill Beef Card and four $25 Market Basket Cards.