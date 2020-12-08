Massachusetts State Police Seek Help with Toys for Tots by This Friday; Online Giving Available

For the 36th straight year, Massachusetts State Police are assisting the United States Marine Corps Reserve with its annual Toys for Tots holiday drive.

Donors may drop off new, unwrapped, non-violent toys for boys or girls, ages infant to 14, at any State Police Barracks across Massachusetts or at State Police General Headquarters until this Friday, Dec. 11. Donors also have the option of making a donation by credit card or through the mail directly to the Toys for Tots program.

New this year, donors also have the option through the Toys for Tots website of shopping for a toy online and donating it through the organization’s new Virtual Toy Box. For more information about donating money or a toy through the Virtual Toy Box, visit the Toys for Tots website at toysfortots.org/donate. For those wishing to donate locally, the Andover barracks is at 31 Gould Road, Andover, while the Newbury barracks is at 200 Scotland Road, Newbury. State Police General Headquarters is at 470 Worcester Road, Route 9 eastbound, Framingham.

