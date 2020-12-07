Today’s Obituaries—Former Haverhill Police Detective Bednez Dies at 85

Edward L. Bednez Sr., 85, of Haverhill passed away on Friday, Dec. 4, at his residence.

He was born in Haverhill March 30, 1935, son of the late Valenty and Agnes (Holboy) Bednez.

Bednez attended the Haverhill School System and graduated from Haverhill Trade School in 1953. He would also earn an associate degree in Law Enforcement from Northern Essex Community College. Upon graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and proudly served as a staff sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division. He would later work for Raytheon, Western Electric and would spend much of his career as a detective with the Haverhill Police Department.

He was a member of the American Legion, AMVETS, Haverhill Lodge of Elks and the Bradford Athletic Club.

Bednez is survived by his loving wife of 62 years Joanna C. (Gucciardi) Bednez, as well as his two children Edward Bednez Jr. and his wife Annette of Nottingham, Md., and Ann Marie Bednez of Atkinson, N.H. He was the loving grandfather to Jonathan Bednez and his wife Jessica and Matthew Bednez and his wife Danielle as well his seven great grandchildren: Josiah, Micah, Adelina, Caleb, Camille, Arabella and Zara.

He was predeceased by his siblings Sophie, Stanley, John, Helen and Michael.

Funeral Services are private and at the convenience of the family with burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Haverhill. Arrangements are by the H.L. Farmer and Sons Funeral Homes, Haverhill-Bradford.

