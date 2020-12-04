Northern Essex Community College Alumni Advisory Board Adds Three Members

Three area residents have been named to the Northern Essex Community College Alumni Advisory Board.

New members include Laura McKellar of Haverhill, a 2012 graduate; Kervin L. Valdez of Lawrence, class of 2005; and Andrew Bergamini of Westford, class of 1973.

A Medical Assistant Program graduate, McKellar is currently chair/clinical coordinator of the North Shore Community College Medical Assistant Program. She has a bachelor’s degree in journalism from Syracuse University.

Valdez attended the criminal justice program in 2005 and is currently the president of Town Livery, an SUV and limo service serving New England and Southern New Hampshire.

Bergamini is a senior sales finance analyst with Juniper Networks of Westford. He earned a business management degree from Northern Essex and transferred to Northeastern University, where he also earned a business management degree. He is the lead recycling coordinator with the Lowell Folk Festival and also a founding board member of Graniteville Pride, a nonprofit focused on the Graniteville Historic District in Westford.

The Alumni Board is dedicated to engaging alumni and promoting their interests to the college and community. Board members meet regularly to plan and discuss alumni events, fundraising initiatives, scholarship awards and more.

