Haverhill’s Washington Square Christmas Tree Arrives Under Escort from Ward Hill

This year’s City of Haverhill Christmas tree in Washington Square made the trek downtown from Covanta’s Ward Hill energy-from-waste firm and will be lit tonight.

Early Wednesday morning, the Haverhill Department of Public Works and Mayer Tree Service harvested the 30-year-old spruce. Each year, the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce requests a tree donation from the community. Covanta Facility Manager Bill Zaneski said, coincidentally, the tree had overgrown its area and was previously chosen for removal.

“From the very start of the pandemic, our facility and employees were identified as part of essential services. It has been a trying year for all essential workers, especially those on the front lines of our clinics and hospitals. I hope that this year’s tree lighting will brighten the Christmas spirt for all,” he said.

Covanta plans to replace the tree on its property by planting many new saplings next spring. The tree was boomed onto a city truck and given an escort courtesy of the Haverhill Police Department.

“Like the star high above our facility that has been shining brightly since early March, donating this tree is but another small gesture intended to bring continued hope and smiles to our community,” said Covanta’s Area Asset Manager Mark Van Weelden.

As WHAV previously reported, the Christmas tree will be lit and available for viewing this weekend, but because of COVID-19, there will be no official ceremony or fanfare.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...