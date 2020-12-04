Haverhill Public Library Offers Virtual Chinese Calligraphy Class Saturday

The Haverhill Public Library is offering a virtual class in “Beginner’s Chinese Calligraphy,” tomorrow, Saturday, Dec. 5.

From 2 to 3 p.m., artist Jojo Liu teaches traditional Chinese calligraphy basics, including how to hold a brush, write basic strokes and write strokes while standing. No prior knowledge is required to participate in the class, except a passion for calligraphy and/or history.

Participants will require a calligraphy brush, ink and paper. Register at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.

