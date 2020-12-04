Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees Begins Second Weekend with Senior Day

The 19th annual Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees takes place at 240 Buttonwoods Ave., Haverhill. (Courtesy photograph.)

The 19th annual Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees invites visitors to enjoy the night tonight with nostalgic old-time radio programs and a candlelight tour of the museum.

Friday’s theme is Senior Day, taking place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with $1 off admission, at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The Candlelight tour runs from 6-7:30 p.m.

The second weekend of the annual event continues to offer trees, wreaths and centerpieces on display and available for raffle.

Saturday, Dec. 5, is Family Day, open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Santa Claus visits from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and other events take place until 4. The Festival of Trees remains open Sunday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Each day also offers light refreshments and a silent auction.

Each of the trees, wreaths and centerpieces are raffled off at the end of the Festival on Sunday, Dec. 13. Raffle tickets are sold at the entrance for $1 each, 6 for $5 and 25 for $20. Tickets may also be purchased online at buttonwoodsFOT.org. Winners will be contacted by telephone. Face coverings are required for each person entering the museum.

