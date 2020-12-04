Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees Begins Second Weekend with Senior Day

The 19th annual Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees invites visitors to enjoy the night tonight with nostalgic old-time radio programs and a candlelight tour of the museum.

Friday’s theme is Senior Day, taking place from 10 a.m.-4 p.m., with $1 off admission, at Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., Haverhill. The Candlelight tour runs from 6-7:30 p.m.

The second weekend of the annual event continues to offer trees, wreaths and centerpieces on display and available for raffle.

Saturday, Dec. 5, is Family Day, open from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Santa Claus visits from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and other events take place until 4. The Festival of Trees remains open Sunday, from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Each day also offers light refreshments and a silent auction.

Each of the trees, wreaths and centerpieces are raffled off at the end of the Festival on Sunday, Dec. 13. Raffle tickets are sold at the entrance for $1 each, 6 for $5 and 25 for $20. Tickets may also be purchased online at buttonwoodsFOT.org. Winners will be contacted by telephone. Face coverings are required for each person entering the museum.

