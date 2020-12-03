Whittier Tech Students Receive Advanced Vehicle Training Thanks to Truck Donation

There’s a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Duramax Diesel for automotive students to study at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School.

Whittier Tech said the truck is one of six similar donations being made by MassBay Community College’s Automotive Technology program in support of local technical high school programs. The trucks all have original sticker prices of more than $45,000 each, low mileage and were part of the General Motors Captured Test Fleet. Superintendent Maureen Lynch said she is grateful to the college.

“Their donation of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado to our school’s Automotive Technology program will ensure that students get hands on instruction with the latest emissions systems and advanced safety technologies,” she said.

The donation allows Whittier Tech students to expand their skill sets and enhance their knowledge around new diesel, electronic and safety technology while working with a recent model.

