Photographer Colby-Campbell Brings a Little Bit of Haverhill to a Beverly Gallery

There’s a little bit of Haverhill in Beverly this month thanks to local photographer Alison Colby-Campbell.

Colby-Campbell of Haverhill is the featured artist this month with her “Seasons Greetings” exhibit at the Walter E. and Elizabeth C. Cummings Gallery, 100 Cummings Center, Suite 120E, Beverly. Some of the Haverhill sights may not be very familiar since Colby-Campbell spent time at Haverhill’s new 22-acre Bailey Reservation near Chadwick Pond.

“It’s not, ‘Oh, here’s downtown Haverhill,’ but just about half of the pictures that I have are from Haverhill,” she explains.

Her work isn’t just inside the gallery, but in a showcase within the larger building. Altogether, she explains, there are six in the gallery and eight to 10 in display cases.

Colby-Campbell’s is one of 11 artists who display at the gallery. Her affiliation with the studio has its roots in Lynnfield where she grew up along with gallery founder David J. Cummings. Another artist is her husband, Jonathan Campbell.

COVID-19 delayed the opening until this past October. Gallery hours are by appointment by calling 978-518-1749 or emailing [email protected].

