Police Arrest Third Man in Connection with Gang-Related Murder of 26-Year-Old in Haverhill

A third man has been arrested in connection with the Nov. 22 stabbing death of Jose F. Vasquez Jr. at a Mount Washington home.

Eighteen-year-old Kaiden Henderson was arrested at about 10, last night, at a Holiday Inn in Boston without incident by Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Haverhill Police, Boston Police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit. Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, said Henderson, who turns 19 this month, is expected to be arraigned for murder today in Haverhill District Court.

Twenty-year-old David Trongeau was charged earlier with stabbing Vazquez to death. He was ordered held without bail Nov. 24 by Judge Archilla. If he is not indicted first by an Essex County Grand Jury on the murder charge, Trongeau returns to district court via online video Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Last week, 24-year-old Devaughn Johnson was charged with being an accessory after the fact in connection with the murder. He was arraigned Friday before Archilla.

Sources say 26-year-old Vasquez was a rising star within a local gang and was murdered by fellow members to prevent him from taking charge after a former leader was jailed.

More information, including police reports, were ordered withheld from the public and news media presumably to not tip off other suspects in the case.

