Judge Orders Latest Man Charged in Connection with Vasquez Murder Held Without Bail

The latest man to be charged in connection with the stabbing death of a 26-year-old man last month was ordered held without bail Wednesday at his arraignment on a murder charge in Haverhill District Court.

Judge Cesar Archilla ordered 18-year-old Kaiden Henderson to remain behind bars until a scheduled probably cause hearing Jan. 14. Besides Henderson, 20-year-old David Trongeau was previously charged with murder in the Nov. 21 stabbing of Jose F. Vasquez Jr. at a Marble Street home. Vasquez was later pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital. Last week, 24-year-old Devaughn Johnson was charged with being an accessory after the fact in connection with the murder. He was arraigned Friday before Archilla.

Prior to their returns to Haverhill District Court, Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett’s office is expected to bring the cases before a grand jury for possible indictment.

Blodgett’s spokeswoman Carrie Kimball said earlier, Henderson was arrested at about 10, last night, at a Holiday Inn in Boston without incident by Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Haverhill Police, Boston Police and the Essex State Police Detective Unit.

A Haverhill District Court official said Wednesday all police reports and other evidence in the case remains impounded at the request of the district attorney.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...