ECCF Receives $1.2M State Grant to Meet Residents’ COVID-19 Needs in Haverhill, Methuen, Other Cities

Haverhill, Methuen, Lawrence and other area communities are the beneficiaries of more than $1.2 million in state pandemic relief.

Essex County Community Foundation, one of 14 founding members of the new Massachusetts Community Foundations Partnership, may use the money for vital services such as food security, housing and utilities support, emergency childcare and transportation and other unmet needs of the community.

“By working together, foundations will be able to deliver support more efficiently and effectively to a broad audience of nonprofit practitioners, particularly in this virtual world. Our hope is to raise a collective voice on behalf of the sector as a whole and co-fund these critical training and education opportunities,” said Beth Francis, president of the Essex County Community Foundation and co-chair of the partnership. “We aim to focus our initial capacity building programs on organizations that have not had access to consultants or other support services, advocate on behalf of the underserved and to ensure the racial, geographic and subsector diversity of participants.”

Secretary of Housing and Economic Development Mike Kennealy said “these grants build on the Commonwealth’s efforts to help residents access these essential services and items.”

The Community Foundation Grant awards continue the Baker administration’s efforts to support the individuals and families who have been hit especially hard during the pandemic, and are part of Partnerships for Recovery, the comprehensive plan to stabilize and grow the Commonwealth’s economy.

A total of $10 million was awarded statewide in one-time grants, ranging from $200,000 to nearly $1.7 million. Essex County Community Foundation will re-grant the money to local or regional community-based organizations that have the ability to provide immediate relief and support for individuals and families.

Besides Haverhill, Methuen and Lawrence, Essex County Community Foundation will target residents in Beverly, Gloucester, Lynn, Peabody and Salem.

