Man Charged as Accessory in Murder to be Arraigned Today; Victim’s Calling Hours Today

A second Haverhill man, charged in connection with last Saturday night’s stabbing murder, is scheduled to be arraigned today in Haverhill District Court

Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett, said 24-year-old Devaughn Johnson was arrested Wednesday night by Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Essex State Police Detective Unit and Haverhill Police. He is charged with being an accessory after the fact in connection with the murder of 26-year-old Jose F. Vasquez Jr.

David Trongeau, who turns 20 next week, has already been charged with stabbing Vazquez to death around 10 p.m., last Saturday night at a Mount Washington home. Sources said Vasquez died from a stab wound to the neck. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Trongeau was ordered held without bail Tuesday by Haverhill District Court Judge Cesar A. Archilla. If he is not indicted first by an Essex County Grand Jury on the murder charge, Trongeau returns to district court via online video Tuesday, Dec. 29.

Calling hours for Vasquez are scheduled to take place today at Berube-Comeau Funeral Home, 47 Broadway, Haverhill. According to his obituary, he was a mechanic employed by Firestone in Plaistow, N.H., and previously worked at Jiffy Lube in Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...