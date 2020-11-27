Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees Opens Tonight; Theme Days Through Dec. 13

The 19th annual Buttonwoods Museum’s Festival of Trees formally opens tonight and continues with a variety of theme days through Sunday Dec. 13.

Because of the pandemic, the traditional gala opening and Christmas concerts have been cancelled, but trees and wreaths are available for viewing and raffle from 5-9, tonight at 240 Water St., Haverhill. Organizer Thomas Spitalere told WHAV businesses and individuals have donated decorated trees, wreaths and centerpieces.

“If you want to come in and try your chances, buy a raffle ticket to win. There’s an admission fee to come in and look at the tree exhibit. And from there, you try to win a tree or a wreath, and let me tell you, we always have a lot of different winners,” Spitalere says.

Each of the trees, wreaths and centerpieces are raffled off at the end of the Festival on Sunday, Dec. 13. Raffle tickets are sold at the entrance for $1 each, 6 for $5 and 25 for $20. Tickets may also be purchased online at buttonwoodsFOT.org. Winners will be contacted by telephone. Bids are also accepted on silent auction items. Face coverings are required for each person entering the museum.

Spitalere adds there are theme days for families, veterans and first responders, children, seniors and educators as well as virtual events. “We have family days on Saturday. Santa will be in. Here’s the important thing about this years’ Festival of Trees. Please friend the Buttonwoods Festival of Trees Facebook page, because we may be doing some stuff on the Facebook page that you can see from home.”

Proceeds benefit Buttonwoods Museum. Here is a complete list of events:

Friday, Nov. 27, 5-8 p.m.

Volunteers and donors receive one free admission to use anytime during the Festival. Family members receive discounted admission.

Saturday, Nov. 28, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Family Day, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Children receive a holiday craft and coloring kit to take home! Plus, a visit from Santa between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 29, Noon-5 p.m.

Veterans and First Responders Appreciation Day: Free admission for all veterans and first responders with identification. Family members receive discounted admission.

Nov. 30-Dec. 1: Closed

Wednesday, Dec. 2, Noon-8 p.m.

Visit the Festival and view all trees and wreaths in a relaxed environment to escape from the holiday stress.

Thursday, Dec. 3 Noon-8 p.m.

Children’s Scavenger Hunt All Day and Holiday Festival BINGO: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Play Bingo with a holiday twist and try to win a prize.

Friday, Dec. 4, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Senior Day with $1 off admission, Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods with classic radio shows from holidays past and Candlelight Buttonwoods Tour from 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 5, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Family Day, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Children receive a holiday craft and coloring kit to take home and a visit from Santa between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 6, Noon-5 p.m.

View trees and wreaths in a relaxed environment to escape from the holiday stress.

Dec. 7-8: Closed

Wednesday, Dec. 9, Noon-8 p.m.

Ladies and Educators Night, 3-8 p.m. Adult ladies and educators pay $5 each and senior ladies pay $3 each! Also offering shopping from local vendors and crafters.

Thursday, Dec. 10, Noon-8 p.m.

Children's Scavenger Hunt All Day and Holiday Festival BINGO, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Bingo with a holiday twist and prizes.

Friday, Dec. 11, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Senior Day, $1 off admission. Nostalgia Christmas at the Buttonwoods all day with classic radio shows from holidays past and a Candlelight Tour of the John Ward House from 6-7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 12, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Family Day, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Children receive a holiday craft and coloring kit to take home. Santa visits between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Home is Where the Hearth Is, from noon-5 p.m. with a Colonial Cooking Demonstration in the John Ward House.

Sunday, Dec. 13, noon-5 p.m.

Last chance to get raffle tickets for your favorite tree!

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...