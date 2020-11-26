Single-Car Merrimac Crash Takes Life of 44-Year-Old Amesbury Man

A 44-year-old Amesbury man was killed Wednesday night in a crash on I-495 in Merrimac.

Massachusetts State Troopers were dispatched around 6:30 p.m., after receiving reports of an automobile that went off the road on I-495 northbound, south of exit 53 in Merrimac.

A preliminary investigation by the State Police out of the Newbury barracks finds a 2013 Nissan Rogue was travelling north when, for reasons still under investigation, the car exited the roadway to the left and struck a tree in the median of the highway.

The unidentified driver—the Nissan’s sole occupant—was taken to Anna Jacques Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The crash remains under investigation by Troop A of the Massachusetts State Police with assistance from the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section and the State Police Crime Scene Services Section. The left lane of I-495 near the crash was closed for two hours for rescue response and crash investigation. The scene was cleared at 8:36 p.m.

Troopers were assisted by Amesbury Fire and Merrimac Fire and Police.

