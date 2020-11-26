Police Make Second Arrest Related to Saturday Night’s Stabbing Murder in Haverhill

Another Haverhill man has been charged as an accessory after the fact in last Saturday night’s murder of a 26-year-old at a Mount Washington home.

Twenty-four-year-old Devaughn Johnson was arrested tonight by Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Essex State Police Detective Unit and Haverhill Police in connection with the murder of Jose Vasquez, according to Carrie Kimball, spokeswoman for Essex County District Attorney Jonathan W. Blodgett.

Johnson is expected to be arraigned in Haverhill District Court on Friday. David Trongeau, who turns 20 next week, has already been charged with stabbing Vazquez to death around 10 p.m., last Saturday night. Sources said Vasquez died from a stab wound to the neck. He was taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Trongeau was ordered held without bail Tuesday by Haverhill District Court Judge Cesar A. Archilla. If he is not indicted first by an Essex County Grand Jury on the murder charge, Trongeau returns to district court via online video Tuesday, Dec. 29.

At least one more arrest in the case was expected when Blodgett’s office won its motion in District Court Tuesday to impound all information about the case, including related police reports. Such requests for withholding are usually approved in court as to not tip off other suspects or hamper their arrests.

