Haverhill’s Curbside Trash and Recycling Collection Delayed By One Day; Last Leaf Day is Dec. 5

Haverhill’s curbside trash and recycling collection is being bumped one day because of the holiday.

Those homes that are usually scheduled for regular pickup today have collection take place tomorrow and Friday’s pickup tales place Saturday.

The Recycle Center on Primrose Street is also closed today and reopens for normal operation tomorrow and Saturday. Friday is reserved for grass and leaf drop-off only from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Recycling, including cardboard, televisions, tires, appliances and propane tanks, and branches and sticks will be accepted Saturday from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

There is also a waste motor oil drop-off at the Recycle Center on the last Saturday of each month from 8 a.m.-1 p.m. There is a five-gallon limit per day.

Residents must have the 2020 sticker to drop off leaves or brush. The 2020 sticker may be purchased at HaverhillRecycle.org. Alternatively, a $9 Day Pass may be purchased by check from the front gate attendant.

The last citywide curbside collection day for leaves is Saturday, Dec. 5. Capitol Waste collect leaves set out in paper lawn bags or open top barrels. No plastic bags are accepted.

