Haverhill Schools Add Three Grab ‘n’ Go Meal Sites in Preparation for Two Weeks of Remote Learning

With Haverhill schools taking two weeks off for remote learning, the school department is adding three sites to its free breakfast and lunch program.

From Monday, Nov. 30, to Friday, Dec. 11th, additional “Grab ‘n’ Go” meal sites are Tilton Upper at the former St. James School, Tilton Lower and the YMCA from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A special mobile meal site will also be located at Northside Condominiums, 440 North Ave., Haverhill, during this two-week period, operating from 11-11: 45 a.m.

Existing Grab ‘n’ Go meals continue to be available at Caleb Dustin Hunking School, Albert B. Consentino School, Paul Nettle School and John Greenleaf Whittier School daily from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., and Haverhill High School from 3-4 p.m.

All children and teens, 18 and under, may receive free meals in Haverhill. No registration or identification is required. Those with questions may call Anna Perracchio, food service director for Haverhill Public Schools, at 978-374-3416.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...