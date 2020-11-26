Groveland Fire Department Delivers Turkeys to Dozens of Residents as it Modifies Tradition This Year

The Groveland Fire Department recently delivered turkeys to dozens of residents during a COVID-19-modified version of its annual Turkey Night.

Chief Robert Valentine and Groveland Firefighters Association President Dave Evans said the Association usually raffles off 40 turkeys during its annual Turkey Night the Saturday before Thanksgiving. While the event had to be cancelled this year due to safety concerns, members of the department instead delivered 40 turkeys to families that have historically supported the event.

“While we weren’t able to host our traditional event, we still wanted to be able to provide families who have been long time supporters of the Turkey Night and the department with a turkey this Thanksgiving,” Valentine said.

Groveland Firefighters delivered the turkeys from a fire engine last Saturday morning. Rather than the typical raffle, the turkeys this year were donated by Fadi Issa of Groveland Auto Repair and Sales.

The turkey delivery is one of two holiday events hosted by the Groveland Fire Department. It will once again host its Santa Tour Saturday, Dec. 6, led by Lt. Joe Santapaola.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...