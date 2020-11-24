L’Arche Boston North Homemade Hummus Team Makes Pumpkin Pies for Thanksgiving

L’Arche Boston North says its Homemade Hummus team is making 25 pumpkin pies to support Haverhill’s First Baptist Church Open Hearts Ministry for Thanksgiving.

The team, which is a kitchen skills vocational program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, operates from the First Baptist kitchen. The team wants to give back to the church and the community for support throughout the year.

L’Arche Boston North Executive Director and Community Leader Jennifer Matthews said, “Homemade Hummus is a point of bright light in a dark year.”

The Homemade Hummus Team was founded in 2017 as a way to get residents with disabilities more engaged with the community through the Haverhill Farmers’ Market. The program has been successful in producing a popular Farmers’ Market staple and, this year, has continued its training curriculum beyond the market season in order to continue to offer safe, meaningful daytime activity to L’Arche Boston North residents at high risk from COVID-19.

This month, the team also made 500 dinner rolls from scratch to support the VFW Lorraine Post 29 Veterans Meal Program. They also celebrated Free Pie day last week with 35 free mini apple pies for friends and neighbors.

