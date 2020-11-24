Haverhill Public Schools Offer Extra ‘Grab ‘n’ Go’ Meals Wednesday Because of Thanksgiving Holiday

Haverhill Public Schools’ “Grab ‘n’ Go” sites will be closed Thursday and Friday for the Thanksgiving holiday, but additional meals will be handed out at meal locations Wednesday.

Meal sites at Caleb Dustin Hunking School, Albert B. Consentino School, Paul Nettle School, John Greenleaf Whittier School and Haverhill High School have special hours Wednesday, Nov. 25, from 9-11 a.m. Food Service Director Anna Perracchio said families may pick up five days’ worth of nutritious breakfast and lunches on Wednesday. The Grab ‘n’ Go sites will resume on Monday, Nov. 30, at normal operating times of 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Haverhill School Department also reminds families that free meals are available for the entire school year whether or not children attend public schools. All children and teens 18 and under may receive free meals in Haverhill. No registration or identification is needed.

