State Police Seize Loaded Pistol During Traffic Stop in Methuen; Charge Manchester, N.H., Man

Massachusetts State Police seized a loaded pistol after arresting a Manchester, N.H., man during a traffic stop Thursday night in Methuen.

Trooper Ryan Durkin, assigned to the Andover barracks, pulled over 31-year-old Joshua Cortes just before 10 p.m. on Route 110, after noticing a defective headlight on Cortes’ gray Acura SUV.

After pulling him, the trooper discovered Cortes had an active felony warrant for his arrest and a revoked Massachusetts driver’s license. Troopers Durkin and Matthew DeVito searched the car and found a loaded Taurus .380 pistol and noted Cortes does not have a license to carry firearms. He was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, carrying a dangerous weapon, driving with a revoked license and a headlight violation.

Bail was set at $100,000 and Cortes was scheduled for arraignment at Lawrence District Court.

