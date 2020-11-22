I-495 Construction Update: New Guardrails Mean Daytime Lane Closure Monday and Tuesday

Guardrail installation along I-495 north in Haverhill mean daytime lane closures Monday and Tuesday.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said there will be a single right lane closure between exits 48 and 50 Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 23 and 24, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m. each day.

The work is part of the $102 million Merrimack River bridge replacement project. A new northbound bridge is complete and now carries both north and southbound traffic. Meanwhile, demolition of the former southbound bridge is taking place in advance of construction of a replacement.

Southbound off ramps at exits 50 and 49 have also been reconfigured to provide separate highway access for each exit.

