Whittier Tech Switches to All Remote Learning Until Dec. 8 Upon Listing Six Outside COVID-19 Cases

All students at Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School begin remote learning Monday after officials learned today of a sixth case of a school community member testing positive for COVID-19.

Whittier Tech Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the school was notified of six individuals testing positive—approximately one new case per day. All six cases are tied to instances of close contact that took place outside of school.

“While we’re not seeing any community spread, we feel transitioning to remote learning is the most prudent step we can take to protect the health and wellbeing of all of our students and staff,” Lynch said. “Going into the holiday season, we absolutely need every member of our community to step up. You need to follow public health guidance to prevent yourself and others from getting this virus, in and out of school, and if you’re sick, we need you to please stay home.”

The school plans to return to its hybrid learning schedule on Tuesday, Dec. 8. Students and families were contacted with their remote learning schedules today.

All positive individuals are quarantining at home and the district is working with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health and local health officials to identify all close contacts.

Whittier Tech continues to emphasize to students, families and staff that they stay home if they feel sick, are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, may have been exposed to the virus and/or are waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Families must also keep children home for remote learning if their child tests positive for COVID-19.

