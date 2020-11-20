Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill Plans Virtual ‘Casino Royale House Party’ Saturday

A “Casino Royale House Party” to benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill takes place virtually tomorrow night

The fundraiser takes place Saturday, Nov. 21, from 7-10 p.m., live on Facebook and HC Media channel 22 in Haverhill. A pre-show starts at 6 p.m.

A $100 donation includes a Casino Royale House party pack for two, two entries into the general raffle, cocktails for two and two $5 scratch tickets. Additional raffle tickets are available for $20 each. With a $50 buy-in, there is also an online Texas Hold Em tournament with cash prizes for the top three places. There is a limit of 100 players.

Entertainment is by Dan Sky.

Tickets may be purchased online here.

For more information, email Melissa deFriesse, director of development, at [email protected] or call 978-374-6171, ext. 102.

