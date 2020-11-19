Greater Lawrence Technical School Plans Virtual Open House Sunday

Greater Lawrence Technical School is having a virtual open house this weekend for prospective seventh and eighth grade students, as well as students interested in transferring to the school, from Andover, Lawrence, Methuen and North Andover.

The open house takes place Sunday, Nov. 22, at noon, at the school’s website. A live, virtual question and answer session for prospective students also takes place Monday, Nov. 23, at 6 p.m.

Superintendent John N. Lavoie said, “While we can’t have our traditional in-person event because of COVID-19 and the ongoing pandemic, we are thrilled to have been able to create a virtual event.”

For this year’s virtual open house, the district has created videos to welcome prospective students and showcase the school as well as to provide information about the school’s various career and technical programs, academic departments and student life. Career and technical programs at Greater Lawrence Tech include Automotive Collision and Repair, Automotive Technology, Business Technology, Carpentry, Cosmetology/Barbering, Culinary Arts, Dental Assisting, Electrical, Graphic Communications, Health Careers, Landscape Construction and Horticulture, HVAC/R, Information Technology, Advanced Manufacturing, Medical Assisting, Metal Fabrication and Joining Technologies, Plumbing, Robotics and Automation and STEAM.

Applications opened for fall 2021 admissions Nov. 9 and the priority deadline for the Class of 2025 is Feb. 1, 2021. Transfer applications for grade 10 students are accepted through a rolling admissions process, but the school advises students to submit applications before next June.

