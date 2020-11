For those new to Zoom or want to host a meeting, but aren’t sure where to start, the Haverhill Public Library is having a virtual class Friday afternoon.

The library covers the basics of hosting a meeting such as how to start a meeting as well as features that may be used while running sessions.

The class takes place Friday, Nov. 20, from 2-2:30 p.m. Register at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.

