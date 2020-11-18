Haverhill Firefighters Knock Down Brush and Forest Fire Covering More than an Acre

The Haverhill Fire Department battled a brush and forest fire for several hours Wednesday afternoon, near Belvidere Road and Dwight Street, and prevented the blaze from reaching any homes.

Haverhill Fire Chief William F. Laliberty said firefighters received the call just before 2 p.m. A preliminary review suggests the fire was not intentionally set, but an investigation is continuing. He said the fire was widespread, reaching more than an acre, at the top of a hill and was spreading out in all directions. He said firefighters fought it on all four sides.

“The crews were very aggressive in keeping he fire away from any of the houses and they accomplished the goal,” he said.

The state Department of Conservation and Recreation sent a forestry unit to assist and Methuen and Groveland Fire Departments provided station coverage.

