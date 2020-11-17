Podcast: Emmaus Goes Virtual Wednesday with Annual ‘Paving the Road Home’ Event



The coronavirus pandemic has not been kind to charity fundraising efforts, and organizations have been turning to virtual efforts, such as one taking place this week.

Emmaus’ “Paving the Road Home” breakfast was an annual staple in Haverhill. Emmaus Director of Philanthropy Gretchen Arntz, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said the organization serving the homeless has made a transition this year.

“Our Paving the Road Home breakfast was a tradition in Haverhill for the past 17 years, and so this year we’ve turned it into Paving the Road Homecoming. And, the homecoming is going to take place on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 4 p.m. It will be livestreamed on HC Media’s website, as well as Facebook live, on the Emmaus page, as well as HC Media. So, there will be lots of ways to tune in,” she said.

As WHAV reported earlier this month, the program includes presentation of the Community Hero award to state Rep. Andy X. Vargas and the Community Builder Lifetime Achievement Award to Pentucket Bank CEO Scott D. Cote. Arntz says those tuning in will also learn about what has been happening this past year at Emmaus.

“Our executive director has narrated a video that will talk about everything we’ve done during the pandemic to keep people safe, and how Emmaus has had to pivot our operation so that the virus would not take hold at Emmaus so that we could prevent community contagion from our residents out into the community. And, we’ve done an amazing job and that will be shown on the video the ways that we’ve been able to alter our course of business to make it save for everybody,” Arntz add.

There’s more information at EmmausInc.org.

