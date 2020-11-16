I-495 Construction Update: Southbound Ramp to Westgate Center Closes Overnights

The southbound I-495 exit ramp for Westgate Center, off River Street in Haverhill, will be closed overnights through Thursday this week for drainage work.

Massachusetts Department of Transportation reports exit 49, Route 110/113, closes each night through Thursday, Nov. 19, from 9 p.m.- 5 a.m., the following morning. Traffic will be detoured to exit 48, Ward Hill.

Daytime lane closures are also planned on I-495 north and south for line painting. Single right lane closures take place northbound between exits 48 and 50 through Friday, Nov. 20, from 6 a.m.-2 p.m., each day. Single left lane closures take place southbound between exits 50 and 49 from Monday, Nov. 16, through Friday, Nov. 20, from 9 a.m.- to 2 p.m., each day.

The schedule is weather dependent and subject to change.

