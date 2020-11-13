Judge Sends Haverhill Man to Prison for Nearly Six Years in Drug and Gun Crime

A Haverhill man was sentenced Friday to nearly six years in prison for illegal firearm and drug possession.

Thirty-two-year-old Kevin Gomez was sentenced by U. S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 70 months in prison and three years of supervised release. Gomez pleaded guilty last February to distribution of heroin and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U. S. Attorney Andrew Lelling and Joseph R. Bonavolonta, special agent in charge of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Field Division, said between August and October 2019, during an undercover investigation, agents seized from Gomez approximately 80 grams of heroin mixed with fentanyl, a Tec-9 pistol, an AR-15 rifle and two other pistols.

The FBI’s North Shore Gang Task Force and the Massachusetts State Police conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Philip Cheng of Lelling’s Narcotics and Money Laundering Unit prosecuted the case. The case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...