Haverhill Garden Club Plans First ‘Holiday Doors of Haverhill’

The Haverhill Garden Club is having its first “Holiday Doors of Haverhill” celebration.

Residents who plan to decorate their outside doors for the holiday season or winter months are asked to submit a photograph after Thanksgiving of their finished treatment to the Garden Club. Garden Club members will choose their favorites for posting on the group’s Facebook page.

Email photographs to [email protected].

The event is not a fundraiser and there are no prizes. Instead, the club says, it’s “a COVID-risk free way to share the way you celebrate in December.”

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...