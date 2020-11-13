19th Annual Buttonwoods Museum Festival of Trees Extends Tree, Wreath Drop-Offs

There’s still time to participate in the 19th Annual Buttonwoods Museum Festival of Trees with tree and wreath drop-offs extended through next week.

The museum plans to carry on the annual tradition with alternative ways to enjoy the decorated trees and wreaths. Buttonwoods’ Tom Spitalere offers more information on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast,” Monday morning, Nov. 16 about 8:15 a.m.

Residents and groups may deliver trees and wreaths Friday, Nov. 13, through 8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 14, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, Nov. 15, noon to 5 p.m.; Thursday, Nov. 19, noon to 5 p.m.; Friday, Nov. 20, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 22, noon-5 p.m.

The event opens to the public Friday, Nov. 27, from 4-8 p.m., and runs through Tuesday, Dec.15.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, officials said, Buttonwoods is taking extra precautions to keep guests and volunteers safe. For more information, email [email protected] or call Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807. There is more information here.

