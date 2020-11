Methuen Senior Activity Center is presenting “Coping with the Holidays,” an informational sharing.

The session takes place Tuesday, Nov.17, from noon-1 p.m., at Methuen Senior Activity Center, 77 Lowell St, Methuen.

Space is limited to 10 people and a reservation is required by calling 978-983-8825. Masks are required and all COVID-19 protocols will be observed.

