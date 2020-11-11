Northern Essex Community College Offers Screening of Early Childhood Ed Film, ‘No Small Matter’

Those interested in the state of early childhood education, including educators, parents and grandparents, are invited to join Northern Essex Community College for a free virtual screening of “No Small Matter,” Thursday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m.

Following the 74-minute film, there will be a panel discussion with state Department of Early Education and Care Commissioner Samantha Aigner-Treworgy; Dr. Winifred Hagan, senior associate commissioner for strategic planning and public program approval at the state Department of Higher Education; Dr. Martha McNulty, director of child care services at Partners Healthcare; and Dr. Lane A. Glenn, president of Northern Essex Community College.

Gail Feigenbaum, the recently retired, longtime coordinator of Northern Essex’s Early Childhood Education Program will also be recognized.

The film shares real stories from children, families and teachers, illustrating the impact of high-quality early childhood experiences. It also gives a scientific perspective, including information from scientists, physicians and early childhood education experts that will help viewers understand how a young child’s mind develops.

This screening is sponsored by Northern Essex Community College’s Career Pathways in Early Childhood Education.

Registration is required here. Questions may be emailed to Dr. Doris Buckley, director of early childhood career pathways at Northern Essex Community College, at [email protected].

