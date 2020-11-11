Haverhill Native Comeau Releases Poem, ‘Waiting for a Cure,’ Reflecting on Pandemic

Two months after the coronavirus appeared this year and transformed day-to-day, Haverhill native Raymond F. Comeau summed up the community’s collective emotions when he wrote “Poem For a Pandemic.” (Read it here.)
Now, all these months later, Dr. Comeau, a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School, offers “Waiting For A Cure,” reflecting on society’s continuing common ground.
WAITING FOR A CURE
Everything has gotten smaller now
My home my neighborhood
My relationships and thoughts
Even my feelings seem to have shrunk
And my poems
As if beauty has pulled in its wings
Staying put
There is a dream I had once
When my powers were 10 years old
That I would rescue like Superman
People who needed help
And spread music like songbirds
Caroling in my yard
But time (another plague)
And these greedy
Invisible creatures
Are making dust