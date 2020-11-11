Haverhill Native Comeau Releases Poem, ‘Waiting for a Cure,’ Reflecting on Pandemic

Two months after the coronavirus appeared this year and transformed day-to-day, Haverhill native Raymond F. Comeau summed up the community’s collective emotions when he wrote “Poem For a Pandemic.” (Read it here.)

Now, all these months later, Dr. Comeau, a retired dean and current lecturer at Harvard University Extension School, offers “Waiting For A Cure,” reflecting on society’s continuing common ground.

WAITING FOR A CURE

Everything has gotten smaller now

My home my neighborhood

My relationships and thoughts

Even my feelings seem to have shrunk

And my poems

As if beauty has pulled in its wings

Staying put

There is a dream I had once

When my powers were 10 years old

That I would rescue like Superman

People who needed help

And spread music like songbirds

Caroling in my yard

But time (another plague)

And these greedy

Invisible creatures

Are making dust

