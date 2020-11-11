Firefighters Quickly Contain Fire Behind Burlington Coat Factory at Westgate Center

Haverhill firefighters quickly extinguished a fire Wednesday afternoon behind the Burlington Coat Factory store at Westgate Center.

Fire Chief William F. Laliberty said the fire began in a dumpster around 2:30 p.m., behind the store at 400 Lowell Ave, and was largely contained to the exterior of the building.

“It was discovered quick, we got there quick and put it out quick. The damage is minimal,” Laliberty said.

He pointed out a closed garage door on the loading dock prevented smoke and water from seeping into the store.

