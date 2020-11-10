Pandemic Reduces Haverhill’s Veterans Day Observance to Wreath Laying, Remarks

Haverhill’s annual Veterans Day tribute is being described as low key this year because of social distancing and gathering size rules brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials plan to gather tomorrow at 10 a.m. at the new Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Mill Brook Park, near the entrance to Plug Pond. Remarks will be delivered by Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini and Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 29 Commander Keith Gopsill.

The laying of two wreaths donated by the VFW and the family of Michael Gambino, who was killed in Vietnam, will be laid by Vietnam Veterans Memorial Commissioner Linda Gambino Baxter and Veterans Services Officer Luis Santiago.

Masks are required to attend.

