Haverhill YMCA to Honor 26 During 12th Annual Educator of the Year Event

The Haverhill YMCA is honoring 26 area educators during its 12th Annual Educator of the Year event.

This year, as with many other celebrations, the program is taking place virtually with online donation acceptance and a live streaming presentation over HC Media Tuesday, Nov. 17, at 5 p.m.

The Y’s honorees are Linda Urban, Whittier Tech; Nicole Duquette, Tilton Upper; Jessica Wright, Greenleaf Academy; Maureen Licciardi, Consentino School; Casey DeFelice, Haverhill High Gateway School at Crowell; Lee Ann Canzano, Tilton Lower and Upper Schools; John Mele, Consentino School; Richard Poor, Consentino School; Rana Elfakih, Consentino School; Lindsey Chastney, Consentino School; Susan Boland, Pentucket Lake; Sarah Emilio, Haverhill High; Alyssa Dick, Sacred Hearts; Tom Jordan, Haverhill High; Kristin Bucco, Whittier Tech; Sarah Trombley, John Greenleaf Whittier; BarbaraAnn Greer, Greenleaf Academy; and the Whittier Tech guidance team: Glenn Davis, Marcia Curtis, Michelle Catena, Rachel Rossi, Kristine Morrison, Ariel Dupont, Carolyn Gayler-Romero and Lee Gastonguay.

Suggested donations are $25, “Well Wisher;” $40, “Ticket Price;” $100, “Valedictorian;” $200. “Associates Degree;” and $250, “Bachelor’s Degree.” Donors of $25 or more will be entered to win a raffle item. Donations may be made online at northshoreymca.org.

All donations provide scholarship access to our YMCA’s new Learning Pods, created to support students in their remote learning.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...