Haverhill Public Library Offers ‘Food for Fines;’ Trade Food Donations for Borrowing Penalties

It’s that time of the year where you may help feed a hungry person and receive a break on your overdue book fines.

The Haverhill Public Library is having its “Food for Fines” drive from Monday, Nov 16 through Monday, Nov. 30. Bring in non-perishable food items to clear fines from your library account, or just donate to a good cause. The library asks that you omit glass containers. Donations benefit Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.

Those with questions may call the library at 978-373-1586, ext. 603 with any questions.

