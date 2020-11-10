Haverhill Public Library Offers ‘Food for Fines;’ Trade Food Donations for Borrowing Penalties

News Editor By |

(File photograph.)

As a public service, 97.9 WHAV presents Community Spotlight at no charge for the benefit of Greater Haverhill nonprofit organizations. To submit news of events, fundraising appeals and other community calendar announcements, Click image.

It’s that time of the year where you may help feed a hungry person and receive a break on your overdue book fines.

The Haverhill Public Library is having its “Food for Fines” drive from Monday, Nov 16 through Monday, Nov. 30. Bring in non-perishable food items to clear fines from your library account, or just donate to a good cause. The library asks that you omit glass containers. Donations benefit Sacred Hearts Food Pantry.

Those with questions may call the library at 978-373-1586, ext. 603 with any questions.

Comments are closed.