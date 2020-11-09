Haverhill to Make Plug Pond Recreation Area a Three-Season Park with $400K State Grant

Haverhill will build a new playground and make other improvements at its Plug Pond recreational area and public beach thanks to a $400,000 state grant.

Mayor James J. Fiorentini said Friday the money comes from $8.7 million from the state’s Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities program. Mayor Fiorentini said the improvements are part of his ongoing plan to improve and expand parks and playgrounds in all Haverhill neighborhoods. The city has recently made improvements and added amenities to Riverside Park, Cashman Field Park, Swaysey Field Park George Washington Landing Park and the Fiorentini Rail Trail in Bradford, among others.

“We have an aggressive plan for improving our neighborhood parks and part of that is applying for state grants to supplement our regular budget whenever we see an opportunity,” Fiorentini said. “Plug Pond is very popular and heavily used in the summer for swimming, but these new improvements will help make it a three-season park by upgrading the playground and picnic areas.”

The Haverhill project includes construction of a new playground with fencing at Plug Pond; new waterless, compost restrooms; improvements to the entry road; new signs; picnic tables; shade canopies; and 20 shade trees.

Plug Pond is located off Mill Street with an entrance near Mill Brook Park and the new Vietnam Veterans Memorial. In addition to swimming, the park is also popular for fishing and hiking along the trail system that follows around the pond.

Human Services Director Vincent Ouellette, who oversees city parks, said the city will begin seeking bids to design the Plug Pond improvements immediately and that he expects work to begin sometime next summer.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...