Haverhill Rotary Set to Honor Veterans and of the U.S. Army, Navy and Marines Tuesday

Veterans and of the U.S. Army, Navy and Marines are set to be honored tomorrow when the Haverhill Rotary Club conducts its Fifth Annual Veteran’s Service Awards Event.

The service club honors Marine veteran Paul Vincent “Vin” Kelly, Navy veteran Keith Gopsill, Army veteran Arthur Zaino and Navy Dental Corp Capt. James Quinn. Each will be honored during the virtual Veterans Service Awards program scheduled Nov. 10, at 6 p.m., on HC Media channel 22 and its social media sites.

Retired General Donald Bolduc is the keynote speaker. Bolduc was commander of the Combined Operations Component in Afghanistan, noted as leading the first contingent of U.S. Forces in the region after 9/11. Since returning home to New Hampshire, he has been described as a tireless advocate in combating the stigma around and the treatment of post-traumatic stress.

Kelly spent 30 years in the United States Marine Corps. He joined the Marines as a second lieutenant, serving as a platoon leader in the Vietnam War, receiving a Purple Heart for wounds received in action near Da Nang. He retired as a full colonel in 1999. In December of 2000, Secretary of State Colin Powell offered him the job of assistant secretary of state for legislative affairs, which he left when Powell resigned. Upon his return to Haverhill, he has continued his life of service, actively working to restore and erect over 250 tribute markers on city streets in memory of residents killed while serving their country since World War I.

Gopsill served in the U.S. Navy from 1993 to 2000 as a signalman on the USS Connolly and, most notably, on the US Constitution, doing many duties from ship maintenance to guiding tours on the ship. He received the meritorious unit commendation, National Defense service medal, the South East service medal and a letter of commendation from Rear Admiral R. N. Langston. He is currently commander of Veterans of Foreign Wars Lorraine Post 129, playing a key role in the revitalization of the post. He is working to establish a new home for Post 129, recruiting new members and adding new programs to assist fellow veterans and the community. He has also worked actively as a Santa Parade committee member. He is an active member of the Vietnam Veterans Committee, helping with fund raising, planning and relocating the memorial to its new location.

Zaino joined the U.S. Army in 1968, and trained as a medic. He served in Vietnam War and was awarded the Bronze Star. For more than 35 years. Zaino has volunteered his time and talent to Haverhill. As a skilled photographer, he enjoys capturing special moments in people’s lives and presenting them with a tangible memory in the form of photographs. He has been prominent in the Haverhill schools’ wrestling community. The coaching staff of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School say, “Mr. Zaino’s impact on others certainly doesn’t stop with his photography. He is ready to listen to students through their greatest struggles and successes. He sees the potential in every single kid and helps them believe in themselves.”

Dr. Quinn is currently assigned as a dentist with the fourth MLG US Marine Corp from 2017 to the present. He was recently deployed to Puerto Rico to assist with the military efforts in that island’s disaster recovery efforts. Quinn has been an active leader locally in the Boy Scouts of America since 2005, as a Scout Leader in the Northern Light’s District. He’s also been and adult youth leader for the Archdiocese of Boston Catholic Community on Scouting, including five years as chairman, and received the St. George Medal from Cardinal Sean O’Malley for his service to youth.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...