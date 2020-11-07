I-495 Construction Update: Lane and Ramp Closures Starting Monday

Day and nighttime lane closures are planned this week as construction continues on replacing I-495 bridges in Haverhill.

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation plans single right lane closures on I-495 north, between exits 48 and 50, Monday, Nov.9, through Friday, Nov. 13, from 6 a.m.- 2 p.m., for roadway edge work. There will also be single right lane closures on I-495 south, between exits 50 and 49, from Monday, Nov. 9, through Friday, Nov.13, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., for drainage work.

There will also be overnight lane and ramp closures related to southbound travel. Double right lane closures take place between exits 50 and 49 on Monday, Nov. 9; Tuesday, Nov. 10; and Thursday, Nov. 12, from 10 p.m. each night to 5 a.m. the following morning. The lane closures are necessary for line striping and eradication, relocating barrier and shifting traffic.

The exits 50 and 49 off-ramps, exit 50 on-ramp from Route 97 to I-495 south and exit 49 on-ramp from Route 110/113 close Monday, Nov. 9; Tuesday, Nov. 10; and Thursday, Nov. 12, from 10 p.m., each night, to 5 a.m. the following morning for line striping and eradication, relocating barriers and shifting traffic.

